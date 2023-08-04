Elephant Rumblings: Hendu’s legacy of charity and service thrives

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Melissa Lockard at The Athletic put out an incredible piece about former A’s outfielder Dave Henderson, and how Hendu’s family is carrying forward his legacy of joy and kindness through the Always Having Fun Foundation (AHFF), which was founded in 2017, two years after Henderson’s untimely death at the age of 57.

AHFF raises money to fund research for a cure for a rare nervous disorder known as Angelman Syndrome. It affects about half a million people worldwide, including Dave’s eldest son, Chase, who has the same winning smile that his dad is remembered for.

Hendu devoted his life to caring for Chase after he was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome as a child in 1989, and the two became “inseparable” after Dave retired in 1994.

“They were best buds,” according to Hendu’s youngest son, Trent.

Hendu raised money for various organizations in the Angelman Syndrome community. The family hosted a golf tournament to support the cause for over a decade, and the event was revived as Hendu’s Golf Classic after the founding of AHFF.

The tournament’s proceeds are passed on to the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST), which funds research and works to raise awareness of the need for a cure.

If you’re in the need for a feel-good story to kick off your weekend, definitely check out Lockard’s full piece at The Athletic. There’s much more on the family’s efforts to support fast, and Hendu’s sons share some cherished memories of their dad, as both a player and a father.

