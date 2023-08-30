Athletics vs. Mariners game thread

The Oakland A’s are looking for a series win against their AL West rival Seattle Mariners. Managere Mark Kotsay sends RHP Zach Neal to the hill with battery mate Carlos Perez behind the dish and bating sixth in the lineup.

The top of Oakland’s lineup remains unchanged. Ryan Noda is in the leadoff spotted and starting at first base. Zach Gelof bats and starts at second, while Brent Rooker will DH and bat third. Seth Brown is in the cleanup spot and will man right field. Aledmys Diaz and Esteury Ruiz round out the bottom of the lineup.

The Seattle Mariners RHP Bryce Miller looks to pickup his third win in the last seven games, and dude the M’s to the series win. Cal Raleigh will start at catcher and bat third. Raleigh was held hitless in last night s tilt. Shortstop J.P. Crawford will leadoff and Teoscar Hernandez starts in right field and bats cleanup.

It is Wednesday my dudes pic.twitter.com/tRtChYb4eo — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 30, 2023

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2