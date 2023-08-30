Zach Neal, A’s look for a big series win in Seattle Wednesday

After snapping a three-game skid Tuesday night, the Oakland Athletics will go for another series win Wednesday when they wrap up a three-game series in Seattle. Oakland dropped the opener 7-0 Monday, but bounced back Tuesday with a 3-1 win behind a couple of homers and some solid pitching. The A’s haven’t lost a series since they were swept by the Orioles at home on August 18-20. They have since took two of three against the Royals and then split a four-game series in Chicago.

Right-hander Zach Neal will stick in the rotation for another start in Wednesday’s finale. The first seven appearances of Neal’s season came out of the bullpen with not much success, but pitched well in his first start last week in Chicago. Neal logged five innings while allowing five hits and four runs, although only two were earned. This will be his fifth career appearance against the Mariners, but his first since the 2017 season.

The A’s offense will face another stiff challenge Wednesday in rookie right-hander Bryce Miller. Miller will make his 20th start of the season Wednesday and has a 3.90 ERA and a 3.77 FIP in 101 2/3 innings. He is coming off of a short outing last time out where he allowed six hits and three runs in four innings against the Royals.

Oakland struggled to generate much offense in their three-game skid, but were aided by the long ball Tuesday night. Seth Brown staked them to an early with a first inning homer and Shea Langeliers gave them some breathing room with a two-run shot in the second. Langeliers now has 16 home runs for the season and has hit five in his last eight games.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, August 30, 1:10 p.m. PDT

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960- AM / 103.7 HD2