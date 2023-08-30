Elephant Rumblings: Will Mason Miller rejoin the A’s this weekend?

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Mason Miller might be finishing the 2023 season in green and gold.

Miller reached Triple-A on his rehab stint in Las Vegas last week, and he looked great in his first start with the Aviators last Thursday.

Looks like Mason Miller might be ready https://t.co/ZbgHFGv6vY — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 25, 2023

The young flamethrower threw 47 pitches and allowed three hits and a walk through three scoreless innings.

Miller’s second go with the Aviators was last night, and Martin Gallegos indicated that it might mark the end of his rehab assignment.

As long as Mason Miller comes away from his outing with Las Vegas tonight feeling healthy, good chance he will rejoin the A’s for this weekend’s home series against the Angels. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 30, 2023

Later in the evening, the Aviators touted Miller’s velocity, which was hitting triple digits regularly.

That's 3️⃣ strikeouts and 8️⃣ pitches at 100mph+ for Mason Miller pic.twitter.com/MoIvPXoWOl — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) August 30, 2023

However, the tweet doesn’t mention that Miller also walked two and that his appearance lasted just one inning and 29 pitches. What gives? Gallegos had tweeted that Mason was slated to go three, or around 50 pitches similar to last week’s outing.

A’s injuries:



- Luis Medina threw a full bullpen session yesterday without issue and is set to pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.



- Mason Miller will make another rehab outing with Las Vegas tomorrow. Expected to throw 50 pitches/3 innings. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 29, 2023

Vince Cotroneo and Dallas Braden talked about Miller’s appearance during last night’s A’s broadcast. Braden supposed that management simply may have deemed one protracted inning good enough for one night, but no additional concrete details were offered.

I suppose no news is good news, and Miller’s swing-and-miss was clearly in full effect last night. But I’ll feel much better if we can get some affirmation that Miller’s recovery is still on track and he wasn’t pulled early due to any discomfort. Fingers crossed!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Injury updates.

A's injuries:

- JJ Bleday is doing well in his rehab and A's are hopeful he'll play "a few games" before end of season

- Austin Pruitt will begin a throwing progression in the next couple of days

- Freddy Tarnok remains shut down. A's will have more info on him in the next week — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 30, 2023

On top for a change.

Here is the current MLB waiver order, based on reverse order of win percentage. pic.twitter.com/ihZVZsTphb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 29, 2023

Hmmmm..

Other players currently on waivers, per sources: Yankees OF Harrison Bader, Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco, White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger, Tigers RP José Cisnero. Claims awarded in reverse order of winning percentage as of Thursday. Teams on fringes of wild-card race likely to be most… https://t.co/1kKgeo48NZ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 29, 2023

More Fishy business.

John Fisher’s brilliant response after everyone clowned him for saying the A’s lost $40M is, “Dude, trust me.” pic.twitter.com/fcRcanRRo5 — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) August 29, 2023

MiLB K leaders.

A's Minor League Strikeout Leaders

RHP Joey Estes (LV-MID): 121

LHP James Gonzalez (LAN-STK): 121

RHP Jack Cushing (MID-LV): 117

RHP Blake Beers (MID-LAN): 100

LHP Garrett Irvin (STK-LV): 92 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 29, 2023

