Elephant Rumblings: Will Mason Miller rejoin the A’s this weekend?

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Mason Miller might be finishing the 2023 season in green and gold.

Miller reached Triple-A on his rehab stint in Las Vegas last week, and he looked great in his first start with the Aviators last Thursday.

The young flamethrower threw 47 pitches and allowed three hits and a walk through three scoreless innings.

Miller’s second go with the Aviators was last night, and Martin Gallegos indicated that it might mark the end of his rehab assignment.

Later in the evening, the Aviators touted Miller’s velocity, which was hitting triple digits regularly.

However, the tweet doesn’t mention that Miller also walked two and that his appearance lasted just one inning and 29 pitches. What gives? Gallegos had tweeted that Mason was slated to go three, or around 50 pitches similar to last week’s outing.

Vince Cotroneo and Dallas Braden talked about Miller’s appearance during last night’s A’s broadcast. Braden supposed that management simply may have deemed one protracted inning good enough for one night, but no additional concrete details were offered.

I suppose no news is good news, and Miller’s swing-and-miss was clearly in full effect last night. But I’ll feel much better if we can get some affirmation that Miller’s recovery is still on track and he wasn’t pulled early due to any discomfort. Fingers crossed!

