Dodgers take the series finale over Athletics 8-2 in Los Angeles

The Oakland Athletics wrapped up their three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Dodger Stadium in Chavez Ravine. A’s Manager Mark Kotsay sent lefty JP Sears (2-7, 4.10 ERA) to the mound to face a Dodgers team that didn’t seem to be able to miss anything they swung at last night and hit 4 homers in eight innings. Julio Urías, who had struggled early in his outings this season, logging an 11.40 ERA in the first inning took the mound for the Dodgers. It looked like he might continue that trend when with one out, Zach Gelof singled to left field and Ramon Laureano walked on four consecutive pitches. But Brent Rooker ground into a double play to end the inning and allow Urias to escape the jam.

The MLB’s doubles leader, Freddie Freeman showed exactly why he leads the league with his 39th double of the season. Amed Rosario reached on an error by shortstop Aledmys Diaz and Max Muncy walked to load the bases. But JP Sears buckled down and struck out Chris Taylor to keep the Dodgers off the board.

Kike Hernandez led off the second with a double off the centerfield wall. Miguel Rojas followed with a double of his own to score Hernandez. Austin Barnes put down a perfect sacrifice bunt to advance Rojas to third. Sears nailed Betts with a 94-mph fastball in the lower back putting runners on first and third with just one out. But Sears managed to shut the door by getting Freeman and Smith to end the inning. At the end of two innings, the Dodgers led 1-0.

Max Muncy walked with one out in the bottom of the third inning. Kike Hernandez walked with two outs, but then Miggy Rojas hit his second double of the evening to score Muncy bringing the score to 2-0.

With one out in the fourth, Freddie Freeman launched his 40th double of the season, but this time was left stranded.

Both teams pulled their starters after five complete innings. Urías gave up three hits and no runs, while Sears gave up two runs on five hits, three walks and two hit batsmen.

The A’s cut the lead in half when with one out Zack Gelof homered right down the left field line off the Dodgers reliever Emmet Sheehan. It was his fifth of the season. Lucas Erceg relieved Sears in the bottom half of the sixth. Erceg gave up singles to the first two batters he faced. After striking out the dangerous Freeman, Will Smith dropped a Texas League base hit into shallow center scoring Austin Barnes. Amed Rosario followed with a double scoring Betts and Smith. Rosario advanced to third on a throwing error by Ramon Laureano and scored on a base hit by pinch hitter David Peralta. A slick double play by third baseman Jordan Diaz to first baseman Tyler Soderstrom got Erceg out of the inning, but not before the Dodgers jumped ahead 6-1.

Tyler Soderstrom hit his first major league home run in the top of the eighth inning off Sheehan. Tired of hitting doubles tonight, Freeman homered to lead off the bottom of the eighth for the Dodgers to make the score 7-2. Jason Hayward walked and with two outs, scored on a Chris Taylor single. At the end of eight full innings, the Dodgers lead was 8-2. Sheehan slammed the door on the A’s in the ninth to seal the victory.