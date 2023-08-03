Athletics vs Dodgers Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics wrap up their three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Dodger Stadium in Chavez Ravine. While the Dodgers have only been playing .500 ball during their last ten games, they still hold a two-game lead over the second place SF Giants, the A’s next opponent.

The A’s are 3-7 in their last ten games and remain entrenched in last place in the AL West with a 30-79 record.

Tonight, A’s Manager Mark Kotsay will send 2-7 JP Sears to the mound to face a Dodgers team that didn’t seem to be able to miss anything they swung at last night and hit 4 homers in eight innings. Julio Urías will pitch for the Dodgers. He’s had quite an un-Urías-like season but still comes into his sixteenth start of the year with a 7-6 record and an ERA of 4.98. He’ll face the following lineup tonight for the A’s:

Sears will face this hot-hitting lineup for the Dodgers:

The first pitch is 7:10 PM PDT.