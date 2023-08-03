Athletics recall Jonah Bride, select contract of Zach Neal

The Oakland Athletics announced a pair of roster moves ahead of Friday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The A’s recalled infielder Jonah Bride from Las Vegas and selected the contract of right-hander Zach Neal. The team also optioned Hogan Harris back to Triple A and designated Tyler Wade for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.

The most significant part of these moves is the demotion of Harris who pitched well for a stretch, but has increasingly struggled of late. Since the start of July, Harris has allowed 24 runs in 21 innings, including eight runs in just three innings of Wednesday’s loss.

This will be Bride’s third stint on the active roster for Oakland. He’s hitting .189/.313/.208 in 65 plate appearances. Neal joined the active roster back in May and allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings. He’s appeared in 15 games for Las Vegas and has a 5.40 ERA and a 6.66 FIP in 66 2/3 innings.

This is the second time that Wade has been designated for assignment this season. He was added back to the active roster on Tuesday, but didn’t appear in a game. He was hitting .255/.309/.314 with an 80 wRC+ in 55 plate appearances.