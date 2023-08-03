JP Sears, Athletics look to avoid sweep against Dodgers

The Oakland Athletics will wrap up a long road trip Thursday when they end a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The A’s have lost three-straight games and have been outscored 17-4 over the first two games of the series. JP Sears will get the start Thursday for the A’s while the Dodgers will go with lefty Julio Urias.

Sears has put together a good season and will be looking to finish strong. He is coming off of a good start where he allowed four hits, one run and struck out five over five innings in Colorado. Thursday will be his first career appearance against the Dodgers. Sears has pitched to a 3.84 ERA and a 4.67 FIP in 65 2/3 innings on the road this season.

Urias comes into Thursday’s game looking to find his footing for the stretch run in what has been the most difficult season of his career. Urias has made 15 starts and has a 4.98 ERA and a 4.78 FIP in 81 1/3 innings. He missed all of June due to injury and has a 6.23 ERA and a 3.69 FIP in five starts since returning from the injured list. He tied a season-high with 10 strikeouts while allowing three runs over six innings in his last start against the Blue Jays.

Oakland fell in an early hole Wednesday as Hogan Harris struggled early. The offense didn’t do much as they finished the game with six hits and were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Their lone run came on a home run by Shea Langeliers in the third inning. Langeliers has struggled at the plate through his first full season in the majors. Wednesday’s homer was his first since July 5 and he has just a 79 wRC+ for the season.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 3, 7:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2