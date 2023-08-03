Elephant Rumblings: Road trip almost over

Happy Thursday to all here at AN!

Oakland finally wraps up a tough series against a juggernaut Dodgers team this evening. The squad has been away from their home turf for almost a whole week but at least the traveling was confined to the West Coast.

They’ll have an off-day on Friday evening (very rare) before beginning a quick 2-game set against the cross-bay rival San Francisco Giants. We all know that the A’s fan base organized a great reverse boycott a while ago but they’re keeping it up. Oakland and San Francisco fans are planning to keep up the pressure with another rowdy evening on Saturday. If it’s anything like the reverse boycott game, it’s going to be another memorable night. And with the Giants in town they should be able to really fill up the stands this time. Keep up the energy, A’s fans!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

A best-case scenario:

Tony Kemp’s x-rays on his ribs came back negative. He’s day to day. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 3, 2023

He sure does:

Stew has the best stories pic.twitter.com/8tMZWVg16S — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 3, 2023

At least we know they haven’t forgotten about getting Sodey at-bats:

Day off for Tyler Soderstrom. Kotsay said he generally wants to get him a day after catching: "Not a lot of guys come up at 21 and have immediate success. Tyler is seeing that the competition is real every night. Every guy on the mound has plus stuff. ...He’s making adjustments.” — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 3, 2023

Last year’s second round pick had a great night last night: