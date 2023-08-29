Athletics vs Mariners Game Thread

One night after a listless performance in Seattle, the Oakland Athletics hope to rebound in game two of the three-game set against the red-hot Mariners. The 75-56 M’s are one game ahead of the Astros in the AL West and have won nine of their last ten games.

The Athletics will send lefty Ken Waldichuk to the mound tonight. Waldichuk is 2-7 with a 6.05 ERA in 29 games (eighteen starts) in the 2023 season. Luke Weaver will take the mound for the Mariners. Weaver is 2-4 with a 6.05 ERA in 21 starts this year.

The righty Weaver will face a Mark Kotsay lineup that looks like this:

Waldichuk will face this Mariners lineup:

Tonight’s first pitch will be 6:40 PM PDT.