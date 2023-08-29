Oakland looks to snap three-game skid in Seattle

The Oakland Athletics will try to put an end to a three-game losing streak Tuesday night when hey continue their series against the Seattle Mariners. Oakland managed just four hits in Monday’s 7-0 loss in the series opener and has just six hits combined over their last two games.

Ken Waldichuk will get the start Tuesday night and will be looking to get back on track after a tough outing in his last start. Waldichuk was tagged for eight hits, including three homers, and five runs in five innings last time out against the White Sox. That snapped a three start stretch where had allowed just two runs or less. He will have his work cut out for him against a Mariners lineup that is surging.

Seattle will go with right-hander George Kirby who will be making his 26th start of the season. Kirby has allowed just eight runs combined over his last four starts and seven of those have come in his last two. He allowed eight hits and three runs over 5 2/3 innings in his last start against Chicago. Kirby faced the A’s back on May 4 in Oakland and allowed three runs over seven innings.

The A’s need to find some way to generate some offense. They had just one extra base hit, a Seth Brown double, in Monday’s loss. Nick Allen went 1-for-2 in th game and is hitting .269/.310/.418 with a 105 wRC+ in August. He hit just .182/.230/.221 with a 28 wRC+ over the first four months of the season.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, August 29, 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2