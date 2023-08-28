Athletics vs Mariners Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics kick off the final leg of this road trip tonight as they start a three-game series against the division rival Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have caught fire this past month going 24-6 in their last thirty games. On July 25th, the Mariners were 8.5 games out of first and now they have sole possession of the American League West. After taking the first two games of their series with the White Sox, the A’s dropped the second two to earn a split on this set.

Mark Kotsay will send lefty Kyle Muller to the mound tonight. The 25-year-old hurler is 1-4 with a 7.28 ERA in eleven starts this season. He’ll be facing 23-year-old Oakland native Bryan Woo who is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA in his twelve starts in 2023.

Woo, an Alameda High School grad will face this lineup tonight at T-Mobile Park:

Muller, who has thrown in two games since being recalled from Las Vegas will face the following lineup for the streaking Mariners:

Tonight’s first pitch will be 6:40 PM PDT.