 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Athletics vs Mariners Game Thread

A’s look to cool down the red-hot Mariners

By FGPolito
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox
Rookie Zack Gelof has been leading the charge for the A’s since his call-up from the minors.
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics kick off the final leg of this road trip tonight as they start a three-game series against the division rival Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have caught fire this past month going 24-6 in their last thirty games. On July 25th, the Mariners were 8.5 games out of first and now they have sole possession of the American League West. After taking the first two games of their series with the White Sox, the A’s dropped the second two to earn a split on this set.

Mark Kotsay will send lefty Kyle Muller to the mound tonight. The 25-year-old hurler is 1-4 with a 7.28 ERA in eleven starts this season. He’ll be facing 23-year-old Oakland native Bryan Woo who is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA in his twelve starts in 2023.

Woo, an Alameda High School grad will face this lineup tonight at T-Mobile Park:

Muller, who has thrown in two games since being recalled from Las Vegas will face the following lineup for the streaking Mariners:

Tonight’s first pitch will be 6:40 PM PDT.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...