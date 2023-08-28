Athletics look to cool off red hot Mariners

The Oakland Athletics will continue their road trip Monday when they make the trip up to Seattle for a three-game series against the streaking Mariners. The A’s began their trip by splitting a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Left-hander Kyle Muller will get the start for Oakland Monday while young righty Bryan Woo will be on the mound for the Mariners.

Seattle comes into the series on a roll having won nine of 10 to take over the lead in the AL West. The Rangers and Astros are just a game back so every one of these games down the stretch are meaningful.

Muller will make his first start at the major league level since July 1. He’s made two relief appearances since returning to the major league roster on August 16. He allowed six hits and two runs in 3 1/3 innings against Baltimore in his first appearance. Muller looked sharp again on August 23 where he allowed one run over four innings against the Royals. Muller was Oakland’s Opening Day starter, but has struggled with a 7.28 ERA and a 5.90 FIP in 59 1/3 innings. Rejoining the rotation now will give him an opportunity to finish strong and build some momentum for next season.

Woo will make his 13th start of the season in Monday’s opener. A big reason behind Seattle’s run has been on the strength of their young pitching staff. Woo allowed just three hits and one run in his last start, but exited after four innings and 65 pitches. He’s allowed just three runs combined over his last 10 innings.

After exploding for 20 runs over the first two games in Chicago, the A’s managed just three in the final two games of the series. They recorded just two hits in Sunday’s 6-1 loss. Ryan Noda is 7-for-21 at the plate and has a .517 on-base percentage in seven games since returning from the injured list. Esteury Ruiz finished with one of the A’s two hits Sunday and picked up his 50th and 51st stolen bases of the season.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, August 28, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2