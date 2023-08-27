 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics vs. White Sox game thread

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will go for a second-straight series win Sunday when they wrap up a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Paul Blackburn will get the start for Oakland while Mike Clevinger will be on the mound for Chicago.

Ryan Noda is back in the leadoff spot for the A’s Sunday. Carlos Perez will get the start behind the plate while Esteury Ruiz gets a start in center and will bat ninth.

For the White Sox, Luis Robert Jr. is out of the lineup for Sunday’s finale. Oscar Colas will start in center field and will be flanked by Andrew Benintendi in left and Gavin Sheets in right.

