Athletics vs. White Sox game thread

The Oakland Athletics will go for a second-straight series win Sunday when they wrap up a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Paul Blackburn will get the start for Oakland while Mike Clevinger will be on the mound for Chicago.

Ryan Noda is back in the leadoff spot for the A’s Sunday. Carlos Perez will get the start behind the plate while Esteury Ruiz gets a start in center and will bat ninth.

Sunday on the South Side ️ pic.twitter.com/pzKh42jIIn — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 27, 2023

For the White Sox, Luis Robert Jr. is out of the lineup for Sunday’s finale. Oscar Colas will start in center field and will be flanked by Andrew Benintendi in left and Gavin Sheets in right.