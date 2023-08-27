Paul Blackburn, A’s look for series win over White Sox

Despite a setback Saturday, the Oakland Athletics will try to secure a series win Sunday when they wrap up a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s took the first two games of the series winning 8-5 and 12-4. They fell behind early Saturday in a 6-2 loss. Still the A’s have won four of six overall and have a chance Sunday to score their second consecutive series win.

Paul Blackburn will get the start for the A’s Sunday and will be looking to close out a solid month of August. Blackburn allowed four hits and two runs over six innings in his last start against Kansas City. Those were the only two runs he has allowed over his last 13 innings. He struggled in an earlier start against the White Sox this season allowing six hits, four walks and five runs over five inning back in early July in Oakland.

The White Sox will go with veteran right-hander Mike Clevenger in the finale. Clevinger will be making his 18th start of the season and has a 3.47 ERA and a 4.58 FIP in 90 2/3 innings on the season. He allowed six hits and four runs over five innings in his last start against the Mariners. Clevinger has a 5.93 ERA in three career appearances against the Athletics.

After putting up 12 runs in Friday’s win, Oakland managed just four singles Saturday and were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Ryan Noda reached base three times in the loss and reached safely in five of six games since returning from the injured list. Zack Gelof went hitless in the game, but walked twice.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 27, 11:10 a.m. PDT

Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2