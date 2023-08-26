Elephant Rumblings: Sharing games at Oracle Park a possibility for A’s

The relocation process for the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas is still playing out. The team has submitted its application for relocation and the expectation is that it will be approved by MLB’s committee. However, there are still some things that will need to be worked out. One of which is where the team will play from 2025 to 2027 while their new ballpark is completed. One such option that has been floated is sharing Oracle Park with the Giants.

“It really comes down to the league and the (players) union and their decision to what makes the most sense,” Kaval said to Akers. “We’re kind of deferring to them on that. We’re providing all the necessary information that they need. But in the end, we’re going to take direction from the league in the interim.”

Another possibility is playing games at the home of the A’s Triple A ballpark in Las Vegas. This report suggests that the Giants might not be open to having the A’s play all 81 games at Oracle Park, so some sort of split schedule could be possible. Playing in San Francisco would be appealing for the Athletics as they would continue to receive payouts from their regional sports network. The Giants might be open to it because they could pick up some added revenue by charging the team rent.

The A’s lease at the Coliseum runs out at the end of the 2024 season. Working out an extension would theoretically be possible, but with where things stand now between the team and the city, it seems unlikely.

