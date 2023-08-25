Athletics vs White Sox Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics take on the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a four-game series tonight at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The 37-91 A’s will face off against the 50–78 Sox who started the week by firing their long time Executive VP Ken Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn, positions the two have held since 2012.

Mark Kotsay will send 34-year-old righty Zach Neal to the mound to face the White Sox. Neal is 0-0 with an 8.25 ERA this season. This will be his first start of the 2023 campaign. Dylan Cease will start for the Sox tonight. The 27-year-old righty is 5-6 with a 4.50 ERA in his twenty-six 2023 starts. While his 2023 season has been somewhat disappointing, he is coming off a career year in 2022 where he was 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA in 184 innings. Tonight, Cease will face the following lineup for the A’s:

Neal will deal with an underperforming but dangerous White Sox batting order that looks like this:

Tonight’s first pitch from Chicago will at 4:10PM PDT.