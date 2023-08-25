Elephant Rumblings: Shea Langeliers hits four homers in four days

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Remember 2020? It was a weird year. The A’s had both Sean Murphy and Jonah Heim on their catching depth chart. Heim wasn’t a particularly highly touted prospect; he posted a 41 wRC+ to start his big league career in Oakland before getting traded to the Rangers along with Khris Davis for Elvis Andrus.

Murphy was a highly touted prospect, and he lived up to expectations in Oakland, winning a gold glove and putting up 10.6 fWAR in 330 appearances with the A’s from 2019-22. But the A’s were in full rebuild mode by the end of last season, and they had acquired yet another hot catching prospect in Shea Langeliers as part of the Matt Olson trade. So Murph followed Oly to Atlanta in a convoluted deal that netted the A’s five players, Esteury Ruiz being the most prominent among them so far.

Murphy and Heim were the starting catchers for the 2023 All-Star game. Meanwhile, Langeliers, prized for his power at the plate, has slashed .208/.272/.391. But his bat woke up in a big way this week: Bangeliers has hit four home runs in as many days.

The parade of bangers began on Monday with this monster shot against the Royals.

BANGELIERS 456 FT BOMB pic.twitter.com/rGFf77eIYC — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 22, 2023

Shea put the A’s ahead on Tuesday with his second home run of the week as Oakland clinched the series with a 5-4 win.

Shea puts the A's on top with a solo shot pic.twitter.com/yJ3ywA5IvM — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 23, 2023

The A’s bats fell utterly silent on Wednesday, but made up for it on Thursday with five dingers—two of them from Langeliers. The first was this three-run go-ahead shot in the fourth.

SHEA BLASTS ANOTHER pic.twitter.com/jICvkvored — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 25, 2023

Two innings later, he tied the game back up with this shot.

SHEA CANNOT BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/bYLUyRwSqz — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 25, 2023

The A’s won all three of the games Langeliers homered in, and they’ve won three of their last four for the first time since the first week of July. Are things are finally clicking for Shea against MLB pitching? Keep this party going into the weekend, and keep on mashing into the fall, Bangeliers!

Gelof got his tenth faster than Big Mac did.

Zack Gelof has hit 10 home runs in his first 35 career games. That is the quickest any player in Athletics history has reached 10 home runs. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) August 25, 2023

Estes continues to impress.

After five shutout innings in Tacoma last night, Joey Estes has a 3.41 ERA and 121 Ks in 124 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 24, 2023

Pretty smooth alright.

Also made a one-handed home run catch WHILE STILL HOLDING HIS FOOD. A literal king. pic.twitter.com/NK7B85Wzxk https://t.co/XsTLPPHV6m — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) August 25, 2023

Muller taking time out for the kids.

Major Leaguer Future Major Leaguers



Kyle Muller spent some time talking to the Fremont High School softball team this week about being a professional athlete and preparing for and recovering from the physical and mental sides of the sport for Major League Mindset presented by… pic.twitter.com/oKHikBbZuy — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 24, 2023

HBD Mason Miller!

Birthday boy puts in a nice rehab performance.

Mason Miller threw three scoreless innings in his Triple-A rehab tonight. Allowed 3 hits and a walk and struck out five. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 25, 2023

The baseball community is stunned and saddened by the passing of Mychael Urban.

Oh man. I’m really sad to hear that Mychael Urban — former Oakland A’s beat writer and NBC Sports Bay Area insider — passed away yesterday on his 55th birthday, according to his brother Dan on Facebook. I enjoyed chatting with him last year on @RizzoCast. RIP, Mychael. pic.twitter.com/Huye2TDdXM — Steven Rissotto (@StevenRissotto) August 24, 2023

That’s one heckuva pension.