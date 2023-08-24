A’s vs. White Sox game thread

The “SELL” movement is reaching Chicago tonight as White Sox fans are geared up to stand not only in solidarity with A’s fans boycotting John Fisher’s ownership and attempt to relocate the team to Vegas. They’re also going to be reverse boycotting their own owner Jerry Reinsdorf’s mismanagement of the team and rumors that he’s considering relocating the team as well.

On the field, Ken Waldichuk will be looking to continue building a strong second-half resume to lock down his rotation spot for next year. Supporting him in the lineup will be the following:

On the road again ️ pic.twitter.com/sLUnXoG376 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 24, 2023

Facing Waldichuk will be Jesse Scholtens, who’s been thrust into a starting role after the White Sox traded away rotation anchors Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito at the trade deadline. The lineup, however, stayed mostly intact with young stars like Luis Robert, Jr. and Eloy Jimenez still batting in the middle of the order.