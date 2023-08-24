Ken Waldichuk starts as Athletics begin series against the White Sox

Coming off of a series win at home against the Royals, the Oakland Athletics will head out on the road on a seven-game road trip that will begin Thursday night with a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s went 2-5 on their homestand and are 36-91 for the season.

Ken Waldichuk will make his 18th start of the season for Oakland in Thursday’s series opener. The season overall has been a struggle for the young left-hander, but he has shown signs of progress of late. Waldichuk has a 5.91 ERA and a 5.34 FIP in 105 innings. Waldichuk has a 3.98 ERA and a 3.76 FIP in four starts since the beginning of August. He allowed two runs and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings against the Orioles.

The A’s managed just two hits in Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the Royals. Zack Gelof has continued to impress hitting .295/.363/.598 with nine home runs and a 165 wRC+ over the first 34 games of his major league career. Shea Langeliers homered in two of the three games against the Royals. Ryan Noda returned from the injured list on Monday after missing just over a month with a fractured jaw. He is 2-for-5 with two walks in three games since returning.

The White Sox came into the season in hopes of competing in the AL Central, but have struggled to a 50-77 record and were sellers at the deadline. They made news earlier this week when they announced that they fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Kahn.

Right-hander Jesse Scholtens will make his seventh start of the season in Thursday’s game. He began the season in the bullpen, but moved back into the rotation after the trade deadline. Scholtens will be looking to bounce back from a rough start last time out where he allowed five hits, five walks and five runs over three innings against the Rockies.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 24, 5:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7