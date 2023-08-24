 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Fisher finally speaks

MLB news & roundup

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Thursday, all!

For the first time in who knows how long, the owner of the Athletics, John Fisher, finally gave interviews to public news outlets. Of course, they ended up being to friendly outlets.

The Las Vegas Review Journal, Fisher’s favorite outlet, has been giving the entire process only rave reviews. Even during this interview, it was mostly softball questions that Fisher probably knew beforehand. And still didn’t offer much in the way of actual information. Casey Pratt offered a nice summary of a lot of this:

It’s become disheartening on a lot of levels. If you want to read the full interview, give it a look here. But honestly, there isn’t much in there that most A’s fans don’t know. How can he really claim the team has lost $40 million this year when he owns the lowest payroll in the league, while on revenue sharing? Fisher hasn’t invested in this team in his entire reign as owner and is trying to say he’s been dealt an impossible hand. It’s just not the truth, and Vegas might learn about how John Fisher runs his business the hard way.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Um, duh….?

Spot on:

SF resident and childhood Giant fan:

On the actual baseball side of things:

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...