Elephant Rumblings: Fisher finally speaks

For the first time in who knows how long, the owner of the Athletics, John Fisher, finally gave interviews to public news outlets. Of course, they ended up being to friendly outlets.

The Las Vegas Review Journal, Fisher’s favorite outlet, has been giving the entire process only rave reviews. Even during this interview, it was mostly softball questions that Fisher probably knew beforehand. And still didn’t offer much in the way of actual information. Casey Pratt offered a nice summary of a lot of this:

Who is designing the stadium?



Dunno.



How much is it gonna cost?



Dunno.



How are you gonna pay?



Dunno.



Roof: retractable or not?



Dunno.



Where you gonna play after 2024?



Dunno.



Is there going to be to a referendum?



Dunno.



*submits relocation application* pic.twitter.com/kpwsxbSZgT — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) August 24, 2023

It’s become disheartening on a lot of levels. If you want to read the full interview, give it a look here. But honestly, there isn’t much in there that most A’s fans don’t know. How can he really claim the team has lost $40 million this year when he owns the lowest payroll in the league, while on revenue sharing? Fisher hasn’t invested in this team in his entire reign as owner and is trying to say he’s been dealt an impossible hand. It’s just not the truth, and Vegas might learn about how John Fisher runs his business the hard way.

Um, duh….?

The A's most certainly are not losing $40 million. They get $53 million/year on their local TV contract plus something like $60 million/year on the national TV deal. Their payroll is $58 million this year. They would have to be spending at least $100 million/year on other stuff. https://t.co/eEuZedS0WC — Damin Esper (@DaminEsper) August 23, 2023

Spot on:

"The A's made it to the playoffs six years (actually 7). We've had some great players along the way (who we didn't pay and then left or were traded). We made changes at the Coliseum (we added a couple of bars, stopped cleaning seats and fostered several cats and marsupials)." pic.twitter.com/4SaFlqZQAV — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) August 24, 2023

SF resident and childhood Giant fan:

"He said he will get some local ownership in Las Vegas, just to keep it local."



So Fisher isn't open to selling the team, but he's open to selling equity ... to Las Vegas interests. Because SF resident John Fisher is worried about keeping it local. https://t.co/whj2ymkDwA — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) August 24, 2023

