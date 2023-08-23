Athletics vs. Royals game thread

The Oakland Athletics have won two in a row and look for a series sweep of the Kansas City Royals in Wednesday’s afternoon matchup. Adrian Martinez will get the start for Oakland while lefty Cole Ragans will be on the mound for Kansas City.

The top of the lineup mirrors Tuesday’s game with Jonah Bride leading off as the DH. Zack Gelof has cemented himself in the two hole and starts at second base. Carlos Perez slides over to first base and bats third, while Brent Rooker bats cleanup and starts in right field. The All-Star Rooker is batting .370 in his last seven games.

For the Royals, the red hot Bobby Witt Jr starts at shortstop and will hit second in the lineup. Michael Massey gets the start at second base and will bat third. Massey is batting just .214 in his last seven games. Salvador Perez takes break from behind the plate, picks up the start at first base and will hit cleanup.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Cole Ragans this afternoon in the series finale vs. the Athletics.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/9peFf1w2P2 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 23, 2023

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2