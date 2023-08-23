A’s look to complete sweep of the Royals

The Oakland Athletics will be looking to complete a sweep Wednesday afternoon when they complete a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals. The A’s swept the Brewers in Milwaukee back in early June to record their only sweep of the season. Adrian Martinez will get the start for Oakland Wednesday while Kansas City will go with Cole Ragans.

Martinez will make his first start of the season in Wednesday’s game. He’s been operating mostly as a multi-inning relief arm since rejoining the roster in early August so it remains to be seen how long he will be able to go. His last appearance did not go well where he allowed two hits and five runs, although only three were earned, in just one inning against the Orioles. For the season, Martinez has a 5.85 ERA and a 4.44 FIP in 32 1/3 innings across 14 appearances.

Ragans will make his sixth start and 23rd appearance overall for the Royals in Wednesday’s game. He has a 4.08 ERA and a 3.65 FIP and has pitched pretty well since rejoining the rotation. As a starter, Ragans has a 2.51 ERA and a 2.26 FIP across 28 2/3 innings. That is compared to a 5.92 ERA and a 5.28 FIP in 24 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

Brent Rooker had two hits and drove in another run in Tuesday’s win. Rooker has a 109 wRC+ in 18 games in August. Aledmys Diaz drove in three runs while Shea Langeliers homered for the second straight game.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, August 23, 12:37 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2