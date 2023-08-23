Elephant Rumblings: A’s, Giants make rare post-deadline trade

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s could use some pitching help pretty badly, and across the bay, the Giants’ outfielders are pretty banged up. Apparently, the teams decided to help each other out in making a trade that is very rare—both in that the Bay Area rivals rarely swap talent, and the trade deadline has passed.

The A’s will get veteran lefty Sean Newcomb in exchange for minor league outfielder Trenton Brooks. Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors pointed out that this post-deadline trade is permitted because neither player has been on a Major League 40-man roster or injured list in 2023.

30-year-old Newcomb got off to a promising big league start with the Braves in 2017, but his career has sputtered since then due to control issues, and he’s pitched fewer than 75 innings in MLB since 2020. He’s fared pretty well in Triple-A lately, posting a 3.16 ERA and 11.49 K/9 in 31 ⅓ innings. Meanwhile, however, Newcomb has continued to walk batters at an unhealthy clip of 5.74/9.

28-year-old Brooks was drafted in the 17th round by Cleveland in 2016. Yet to make an MLB appearance, the versatile outfielder signed a minor league deal with the A’s last offseason. He’s slashed a healthy .299/.405/.529 in Triple-A this season.

This cross-bay small-ball deal bears significance in one respect: Newcomb can become a free agent if he isn’t called up this season, and the A’s wouldn’t likely give Brooks away for nothing. So A’s fans can expect to see Newcomb make his debut in green and gold soon.

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: LHP Hogan Harris to A’s, RHP Tayler Scott to LV, RHP Stevie Emanuels to MID, RHP Gunnar Hoglund to LAN, LV OF Trenton Brooks to SF for LHP Sean Newcomb/Newcomb to LV, RHPs Aaron Cohn & T.J. Czyz to STK…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 22, 2023

Martínez on le bump today.

Adrián Martínez will start tomorrow for the A’s. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 23, 2023

Sodie looking comfortable back in Triple-A.

HE’S BACK, BABY



Tyler Soderstrom starts off strong with a three-run homer off the first pitch



Aviators 3, Rainiers 0 pic.twitter.com/0JJ6BMa9IF — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) August 23, 2023

Boyle notching Ks like there’s no tomorrow, moving up.

Joe Boyle is moving up to Triple-A after allowing four runs in 17 1/3 innings with Midland with a 28:7 K:BB. He has 150 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings this season. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 22, 2023

Miller update.

Mason Miller will head to Triple-A Las Vegas to pitch either Thursday or Friday, per Kotsay. Expected to throw around 50 pitches. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 22, 2023

Rook caps off his big night onstage.

How many ways can the prodigiousness of Zack’s debut be expressed? Melissa finds another angle.

Because of my age and being from the East Bay, Kevin Maas is my first frame of reference for rookies who burst onto the scene mid-season to make a big impact. Just looked at Maas' B-R page. His amazing 79 game run had a 150 OPS+. Zack Gelof, in 32 games, is sporting a 178 OPS+ — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 22, 2023

Full circle.

Zack Greinke made his major-league debut at the Coliseum on May 24, 2004. Bobby Crosby won the game for the A's in extras. Barry Zito got the start on the Oakland side. Eric Chavez had a game-tying HR in the 9th. https://t.co/zCmUN0WbxY — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 22, 2023

