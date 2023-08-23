 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s, Giants make rare post-deadline trade

By DanielTatomer
Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s could use some pitching help pretty badly, and across the bay, the Giants’ outfielders are pretty banged up. Apparently, the teams decided to help each other out in making a trade that is very rare—both in that the Bay Area rivals rarely swap talent, and the trade deadline has passed.

The A’s will get veteran lefty Sean Newcomb in exchange for minor league outfielder Trenton Brooks. Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors pointed out that this post-deadline trade is permitted because neither player has been on a Major League 40-man roster or injured list in 2023.

30-year-old Newcomb got off to a promising big league start with the Braves in 2017, but his career has sputtered since then due to control issues, and he’s pitched fewer than 75 innings in MLB since 2020. He’s fared pretty well in Triple-A lately, posting a 3.16 ERA and 11.49 K/9 in 31 ⅓ innings. Meanwhile, however, Newcomb has continued to walk batters at an unhealthy clip of 5.74/9.

28-year-old Brooks was drafted in the 17th round by Cleveland in 2016. Yet to make an MLB appearance, the versatile outfielder signed a minor league deal with the A’s last offseason. He’s slashed a healthy .299/.405/.529 in Triple-A this season.

This cross-bay small-ball deal bears significance in one respect: Newcomb can become a free agent if he isn’t called up this season, and the A’s wouldn’t likely give Brooks away for nothing. So A’s fans can expect to see Newcomb make his debut in green and gold soon.

