Athletics vs Royals Game Thread

Fresh off a ten-hit, 6-4 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals, our Oakland Athletics will face the Royals in game two of the three-game series tonight in Oakland. The 35-90 last place A’s are still five games behind the 40-87 Royals, but the Royals have lost their last three and seven of their last ten games. Tonight, Dany Jiménez (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will get his first career start, serving as an opener for the A’s. He will face lefty Angel Zerpa who is 1-1 with a 6.08 ERA. This is only Zerpa’s second start of the 2023 campaign. Hogan Harris is expected to take over for Jiménez when he reaches his pitch count limit.

Zerpa will face this line-up for the A’s tonight:

The A’s big right-hander Jiménez will face this line-up for the visiting Royals:

Tonight’s first pitch at the Oakland Coliseum will be at 6:40 PM PST.