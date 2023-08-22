 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics vs Royals Game Thread

Dany Jiménez’ first-ever start will set the stage

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics
Dany Jimenez will make his first-ever start as the A’s opener tonight against the Kansas City Royals.
Fresh off a ten-hit, 6-4 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals, our Oakland Athletics will face the Royals in game two of the three-game series tonight in Oakland. The 35-90 last place A’s are still five games behind the 40-87 Royals, but the Royals have lost their last three and seven of their last ten games. Tonight, Dany Jiménez (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will get his first career start, serving as an opener for the A’s. He will face lefty Angel Zerpa who is 1-1 with a 6.08 ERA. This is only Zerpa’s second start of the 2023 campaign. Hogan Harris is expected to take over for Jiménez when he reaches his pitch count limit.

Tonight’s first pitch at the Oakland Coliseum will be at 6:40 PM PST.

