Athletics recall Hogan Harris, option Tayler Scott to Las Vegas

Harris is expected to follow an opener Tuesday night against the Royals.

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v San Francisco Giants Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics announced Tuesday that they have recalled left-hander Hogan Harris from Triple A Las Vegas. Tayler Scott was optioned to make room on the active roster.

Harris has appeared in 13 games, including six starts for the A’s at the major league. He posted a 6.98 ERA and a 5.21 FIP in 59 1/3 innings. He was optioned back to Las Vegas on August 3 after allowing nine hits and eight runs in three innings against the Dodgers.

Scott had pitched well of late allowing just three hits over 2 2/3 innings in his last two appearances. However, the A’s needed a starter after Luis Medina hit the injured list with a blister.

Harris is expected to follow Dany Jimenez Tuesday night against the Royals.

