Athletics recall Hogan Harris, option Tayler Scott to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics announced Tuesday that they have recalled left-hander Hogan Harris from Triple A Las Vegas. Tayler Scott was optioned to make room on the active roster.

The A's have recalled left-handed pitcher Hogan Harris and optioned right-handed pitcher Tayler Scott to Las Vegas — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) August 22, 2023

Harris has appeared in 13 games, including six starts for the A’s at the major league. He posted a 6.98 ERA and a 5.21 FIP in 59 1/3 innings. He was optioned back to Las Vegas on August 3 after allowing nine hits and eight runs in three innings against the Dodgers.

Scott had pitched well of late allowing just three hits over 2 2/3 innings in his last two appearances. However, the A’s needed a starter after Luis Medina hit the injured list with a blister.

Harris is expected to follow Dany Jimenez Tuesday night against the Royals.