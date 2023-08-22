Oakland looks to clinch series win Tuesday against Royals

After a walk-off win Monday, the Oakland Athletics will go for a rare series win Tuesday when the continue a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. The A’s got another good outing from Paul Blackburn Monday and a two-run walk-off home run from Brent Rooker to take the series opener 6-4. Dany Jimenez will get the start as an opener Tuesday for Oakland while Kansas City will go with left-hander Angel Zerpa.

Jimenez was added back to the roster Sunday to replace Austin Pruitt, who was placed on the injured list. This will be his first start as an opener this season. Hogan Harris, who was added to the active roster Tuesday is expected to follow Jimenez as the bulk guy. Harris was optioned to Las Vegas on August 3. He has appeared in 13 games, including six starts, where he has a 6.98 ERA and a 5.21 FIP in 59 1/3 innings.

Zerpa will be making his sixth appearance and second start for the Royals in Tuesday’s game. The Royals have been stretching him out and his longest outing of the season is just four innings. He allowed five hits and one run over four innings while throwing 84 pitches in his last start against the Mariners.

The A’s pounded out 10 hits, including four home runs in Monday’s win. Zack Gelof hit his ninth of the season pushing his OPS for the season to .994. Lawrence Butler started in center field again and recorded the second multi-hit game of his career.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, August 22, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010