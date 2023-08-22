Elephant Rumblings: Future infield picture coming into focus

Happy Tuesday, all!
He did it again last night. In the win over the Kansas City Royals, rookie second baseman Zack Gelof took the first pitch he saw in the third and launched his ninth home run of the year:
Zack Blast!— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 22, 2023
106 MPH
428 ft pic.twitter.com/rtB5Bz0smj
That ball was absolutely crushed. The torrid start has now put him in some really rare company in A’s history, regardless of Philly/KC/Oakland:
Most home runs by an Oakland Athletic— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 22, 2023
(first 32 games of his MLB career):
Zack Gelof, 9
Mitchell Page, 8
Matt Chapman, 7 https://t.co/6maRa6wlUV
And now he stands alone on top of that list. He is now slashing .304/.370/.624 along with the home runs while providing a steady presence at second base. The club needs some stability around the infield and Gelof is making second base an easy call for manager Mark Kotsay.
With Ryan Noda back from the IL, the club could have a regular infield of Gelof (2B), Noda (1B), Jordan Diaz (3B), and Nick Allen (SS). Allen is the weak link in that group but the club has someone who could be the answer there. Shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz, acquired in the late offseason trade sending Cole Irvin to Baltimore, has been on a tear this entire year. Hernaiz dominated Double-A pitchers before getting a promotion to Vegas last month. He hasn’t slowed down there as he’s hit .341/.406/.508 in 33 games for the Aviators. Hernaiz isn’t the defender at shortstop that Allen is but he is superior at just about everything else. The club is clearly serious about letting its young prospects get their feet wet in the majors. At this point I think we know what Nick Allen is and isn’t. Hernaiz might be next up, and he just might solidify the middle infield with Gelof for years to come.
A’s Coverage:
- Athletics select construction manager for Vegas ballpark
- A’s reinstate Ryan Noda from IL, option Soderstrom among other moves
- After five years, the A’s rejected a $12B waterfront ballpark for 9 acres on the strip
- Oakland’s lead negotiator for A’s Howard Terminal ballpark steps down
- Lawrence Butler, ‘‘New Oakland” offer hope for future
- The Orioles fell in love with the A’s dog. Now they’re on a quest to get their own
MLB News & Interest:
- Yankees to promote team’s #3 prospect Pereira
- Giants promoting top pitching prospect Harrison for Tuesday debut
- Nationals sign manager Dave Martinez to contract extension
- 2023 #1 overall draft pick Skenes heading straight to Double-A
- Mariners place Emerson Hancock on IL with shoulder strain
- Reds-Angels game postponed Monday due to Hurricane Hilary
- X-rays come back clean on Giants’ Thairo Estrada
- White Sox exploring new stadium options
- Today in baseball history
Best of Twitter:
Because of course:
Spin-o-rama. https://t.co/CLg672xVE7— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) August 22, 2023
Love to see it:
#SellTheTeam! @PhandemicKrew pic.twitter.com/YAythY4AXM— Mike Davie is in Philadelphia (@linusalf) August 22, 2023
Fingers crossed:
Lawrence Butler on A's Cast today: “History repeats itself. We had Chapman, Oly and those guys. We’re the next group of that talent to come in and turn this organization around. Put some more banners up in center field. That’s the ultimate goal, win games and win a World Series.”— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 22, 2023
Hidden in there is Joe Boyle (Sam Moll trade) moving up to Vegas…
Roster updates pic.twitter.com/PrqfvNWt21— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) August 22, 2023
Loading comments...