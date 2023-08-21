Athletics reinstate Ryan Noda, option Tyler Soderstrom to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics announced a flurry of roster moves prior to Monday’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals. The A’s reinstated first baseman Ryan Noda from the 10 day injured list and optioned rookie Tyler Soderstrom back to Triple A. The team also placed right-hander Luis Medina on the 15-day injured list with a blister. The team selected the contract of Spencer Patton to replace Medina and transferred James Kaprielian to the 60-day injured list to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.

Noda was placed on the injured list on July 19 with a fractured jaw. Prior to the injury, Noda was hitting .229/.375/.418 with 11 home runs and a 130 wRC+. His 1.7 fWAR is currently second behind rookie Zack Gelof.

Soderstrom struggled in his first stint in the majors hitting .165/.237/.247 with two homers and a 40 wRC+ in 93 plate appearances. He saw time at catcher, first base and DH, but with Carlos Perez back along with Noda at first, there wasn’t a clear path to consistent playing time.

Medina saw a loss in velocity due to a blister on his index finger during his last start against the Orioles where he allowed three earned runs over three innings of work. He has struggled of late and hasn’t made it past the fourth inning in three of his past four starts. Perhaps an IL stint will allow him to reset for the final stretch of the season.

Patton made four appearances with the A’s back in early May where he allowed five hits and four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. He has appeared in 40 games for Las Vegas where he had a 4.68 ERA and a 5.16 FIP in 42 1/3 innings.