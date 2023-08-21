Elephant Rumblings: Ryan Noda expected to be activated today

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The shellacking continued over the weekend, with the A’s getting swept at home by the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles. The Birds put on a clinic and outscored Oakland 28-7 through all three games. Let’s see if the A’s can get back on track against the far less formidable Royals this week before heading out on the road again.

Much needed help could be on the way, as Martin Gallegos tweeted that first baseman Ryan Noda was in the clubhouse after yesterday’s game, signaling his readiness to return to the A’s after over a month away.

Ryan Noda was back in the A's clubhouse postgame. Said he's been feeling good at the plate. Got a 108 mph hard grounder hit right to him early on, which helped him settle in at first base. Looks like he'll get activated tomorrow. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 20, 2023

Noda was placed on the IL with a fractured jaw last month, but has been on the mend and had a pair of great games with the Triple-A Aviators on rehab assignment Friday and Saturday. He walked four times on Friday, homered twice on Saturday, and scored three runs in both games.

Last night: Four walks drawn

Tonight: Two absolute MOONSHOTS



Ryan Noda is ready. It’s only a matter of time before he returns. #Athletics #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/3uj2u1iDqk — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) August 20, 2023

Despite promising starts from top prospects Zack Gelof and Lawrence Butler, the A’s have dropped eight of their last nine and could use reinforcements every bit as much as a softer opponent like Kansas City. Let’s hope Ryan Noda is back in action tonight!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Well, at least one good thing happened yesterday.

Rooker unloads for No. 2️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/rX1I4D2xN2 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 20, 2023

OK, this was pretty cool too.

Brownie turns two by himself pic.twitter.com/hYqPZ7DtL1 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 20, 2023

And the hits keep on coming for Gelof.