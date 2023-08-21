Elephant Rumblings: Ryan Noda expected to be activated today

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!
The shellacking continued over the weekend, with the A’s getting swept at home by the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles. The Birds put on a clinic and outscored Oakland 28-7 through all three games. Let’s see if the A’s can get back on track against the far less formidable Royals this week before heading out on the road again.
Much needed help could be on the way, as Martin Gallegos tweeted that first baseman Ryan Noda was in the clubhouse after yesterday’s game, signaling his readiness to return to the A’s after over a month away.
Ryan Noda was back in the A's clubhouse postgame. Said he's been feeling good at the plate. Got a 108 mph hard grounder hit right to him early on, which helped him settle in at first base. Looks like he'll get activated tomorrow.— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 20, 2023
Noda was placed on the IL with a fractured jaw last month, but has been on the mend and had a pair of great games with the Triple-A Aviators on rehab assignment Friday and Saturday. He walked four times on Friday, homered twice on Saturday, and scored three runs in both games.
Last night: Four walks drawn— Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) August 20, 2023
Tonight: Two absolute MOONSHOTS
Ryan Noda is ready. It’s only a matter of time before he returns. #Athletics #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/3uj2u1iDqk
Despite promising starts from top prospects Zack Gelof and Lawrence Butler, the A’s have dropped eight of their last nine and could use reinforcements every bit as much as a softer opponent like Kansas City. Let’s hope Ryan Noda is back in action tonight!
A’s Coverage:
- Hardin: A’s get embarrassed in blowout loss to Orioles
- Willis: Athletics place Austin Pruitt on 15-day injured list, recall Dany Jimenez
- Gallegos: Rooker hits milestone as rebuilding A’s look at O’s for blueprint
- Rubin: After being eliminated from AL West, how do the Oakland A’s find purpose in a losing season?
- Gallegos: Waldichuk ‘finding something’ down the stretch
MLB News & Interest:
- Randhawa: Power Rankings: Red-hot run, surprising stumble shake things up
- Deeds: The Brewers’ Offseason Heist Is Paying Off
- Kroner: Orioles manager Brandon Hyde enjoying successful return to the Bay Area ($)
- Hoch: Boone meets with ‘frustrated’ front office before Yanks’ skid hits 8
- Murphy: Who are MLB’s best catchers in 2023?
- Park: Vintage Keuchel takes perfecto into 7th: ‘This is why I came back’
- Polishuk: Giants To Promote Kyle Harrison
- Deeds: Phillies Notes: Marsh, Pache, Alvarado
- Polishuk: Twins Considering Using Byron Buxton In Outfield
- Today in Baseball History
Best of X:
Well, at least one good thing happened yesterday.
Rooker unloads for No. 2️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/rX1I4D2xN2— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 20, 2023
OK, this was pretty cool too.
Brownie turns two by himself pic.twitter.com/hYqPZ7DtL1— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 20, 2023
And the hits keep on coming for Gelof.
Just another two-hit game for Zack Gelof. That's 10-multi-hit performances through his first 31 career games.— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 20, 2023
Loading comments...