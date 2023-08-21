 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Ryan Noda expected to be activated today

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The shellacking continued over the weekend, with the A’s getting swept at home by the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles. The Birds put on a clinic and outscored Oakland 28-7 through all three games. Let’s see if the A’s can get back on track against the far less formidable Royals this week before heading out on the road again.

Much needed help could be on the way, as Martin Gallegos tweeted that first baseman Ryan Noda was in the clubhouse after yesterday’s game, signaling his readiness to return to the A’s after over a month away.

Noda was placed on the IL with a fractured jaw last month, but has been on the mend and had a pair of great games with the Triple-A Aviators on rehab assignment Friday and Saturday. He walked four times on Friday, homered twice on Saturday, and scored three runs in both games.

Despite promising starts from top prospects Zack Gelof and Lawrence Butler, the A’s have dropped eight of their last nine and could use reinforcements every bit as much as a softer opponent like Kansas City. Let’s hope Ryan Noda is back in action tonight!

