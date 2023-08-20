Athletics place Austin Pruitt on 15-day injured list, recall Dany Jimenez

The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. The A’s placed right-hander Austin Pruitt on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm. Reliever Dany Jimenez was recalled from Las Vegas to take Pruitt’s spot on the active roster.

Losing Pruitt is a blow to a bullpen that hasn’t been very good all season. He’s appeared in 38 games overall while posting a 2.98 ERA and a 4.18 FIP in 48 1/3 innings.

Jimenez missed over three months with a strained shoulder. He returned on August 7 and allowed one hit and two runs in one inning against the Rangers and was optioned to Las Vegas the next day. He’s appeared in just eight games on the season and has allowed six earned runs and seven walks in just 7 2/3 innings.