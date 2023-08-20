Orioles vs. Athletics game thread

The A’s have lost eight of their last ten games and look to avoid the series sweep Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while Kyle Bradish will be on the mound for Baltimore.

Rookie Lawrence Butler returns to the lineup and will lead off and play center field. He will be flanked by Brent Rooker in right and Tony Kemp in left. Carlos Perez gets the start behind the plate and is hitting sixth.

How we're lining up today pic.twitter.com/Cm7qZhCtDS — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 20, 2023

For the Orioles, Gunnar Henderson will serve as the DH Sunday and will bat third. Henderson is 4-for-9 with a homer in the first two games of the series. Cedric Mullins drops to the sixth spot in the order with the lefty on the mound.

Last one before we head home. pic.twitter.com/hfwEuVukxU — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 20, 2023

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010