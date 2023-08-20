 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Orioles vs. Athletics game thread

Oakland looks to avoid series sweep at home

Baltimore Orioles v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The A’s have lost eight of their last ten games and look to avoid the series sweep Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while Kyle Bradish will be on the mound for Baltimore.

Rookie Lawrence Butler returns to the lineup and will lead off and play center field. He will be flanked by Brent Rooker in right and Tony Kemp in left. Carlos Perez gets the start behind the plate and is hitting sixth.

For the Orioles, Gunnar Henderson will serve as the DH Sunday and will bat third. Henderson is 4-for-9 with a homer in the first two games of the series. Cedric Mullins drops to the sixth spot in the order with the lefty on the mound.

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010

