Elephant Rumblings: Ken Waldichuk starting to turn the corner

It has been a tough season for Oakland Athletics rookie left-hander Ken Waldichuk, but he is starting to show signs of turning the corner. Waldichuk held a good Orioles offense in check for the most part Saturday allowing four hits, three walks and two runs over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and continued a month long stretch of good performances.
“We talk a lot about the young pitchers and the time it takes to come here and have immediate success,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “I think he’s just understanding how to pitch a little bit better. The execution of the pitches [is] starting to get better over the last month. The further Ken has gone along, the more it’s not just about throwing it as hard as you can. It’s about the execution of your pitches. Mixing your pitches. Being able to use the changeup behind in the count. We saw some of that tonight.”
"I think he's just understanding how to pitch a little bit better."— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 20, 2023
Kotsay details how Waldichuk is starting turn a corner pic.twitter.com/i13BUiDRfL
Best of Twitter
Aledmys Diaz greets old friend Shintaro Fujinami rudely
Aledmys Diaz takes Fuji deep for his second homer of the game pic.twitter.com/G58DlQ9EEI— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 20, 2023
Zack Gelof put together another multi-hit game in Saturday’s loss.
"There's nothing that this kid can't do." @townsendradio and @Dsmoke34 continue to marvel at Gelof's bat-to-ball skills pic.twitter.com/dqREuRhnBA— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 20, 2023
Ryan Noda walked four times Friday night, he homered twice Saturday.
Here’s Ryan Noda hitting a monster home run in his Triple-A rehab game tonight. pic.twitter.com/zrRrUxE0ys— Karl Buscheck (@KarlBuscheck) August 20, 2023
AND ANOTHER ONE— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) August 20, 2023
Ryan Noda blasts a solo homer at a whopping 455ft
Aviators 6, Aces 3 pic.twitter.com/qSzuoKFrg7
