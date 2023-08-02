Athletics routed by first place Dodgers 10-1 in LA

The Oakland Athletics took on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Chavez Ravine tonight in game two of the three-game interleague series.

The A’s got the game off on the right foot when Tony Kemp singled off Tony Gonsolin and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. But he was unable to advance any further, keeping the run off the board. Mookie Betts led off for the Dodgers with a double to straight away center field against A’s starter Hogan Harris, and fellow All-star Freddie Freeman singled to drive him home. Will Smith walked, sending Freeman to second and newly acquired second baseman Amed Rosario grounded out, advancing the runners to second and third. Max Muncy walked to load the bases. Chris Taylor singled to drive in the second run of the inning, and James Outman grounded into a force out to score Smith. At the end of the first inning the Dodgers led 3-0.

Mookie Betts launched a no-doubter that left Tony Kemp looking like a statue in left field making it 4-0. Freeman doubled to left field and Will Smith doubled to score Freeman easily. Amed Rosario followed that with his first homer as a Dodger. Still with only one out, (Miggy Rojas, the first batter of the inning) Muncy walked, but Harris got the last two outs of the inning.

Shea Langeliers led off the top of the third with his eleventh homer of the season to center field bringing the score to 7-1. With one out in the bottom of the third, Miguel Rojas launched one into left-centerfield, his first homer of the season giving the Dodgers their 7-run lead again, 8-1.

Harris was done after three innings with a final line of nine hits, eight earned runs, three walks, three homers and two strikeouts. He gave way to Austin Pruitt in the bottom of the fourth, who tossed the first clean inning of the night for the visiting A’s.

Lefthander Kirby Snead replaced Pruitt who tossed two scoreless innings for the kelly-green and gold. His first pitch of the sixth was placed in the center field bleachers by Jason Hayward, his eleventh of the season.

Lucas Erceg replaced Snead in the seventh inning. James Outman doubled with one out. Kike Hernández singled to drive Outman home, bringing the score to 10-1.

Ryan Brasier came in to try to slam the door on the A’s in the ninth. He gave up two walks to start the inning but then shut the A’s down to protect the win for the Dodgers.