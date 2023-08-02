Athletics vs Dodgers Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Chavez Ravine tonight for game two of the three-game interleague series. The teams took completely different approaches to the trade deadline; the Dodgers adding talent and the A’s providing talent to other teams. But with that behind the teams, they’ll take their business to the field.

The A’s will send lefty Hogan Harris, who comes into the game with a 2-5 record with a 6.07 ERA in five starts this season, to start the game against righty Tony Gonsolin who is 5-4 with a 4.25 ERA in sixteen 2023 starts.

Gonsolin will face the following A’s lineup tonight:

Harris will face this dangerous Dodgers lineup:

The first pitch is 7:10 PM PDT.