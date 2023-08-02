 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Athletics vs Dodgers Game Thread

A’s look to get back in the win column

By FGPolito
/ new
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics
Lefty Hogan Harris gets the start tonight against the in-state rival LA Dodgers
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Chavez Ravine tonight for game two of the three-game interleague series. The teams took completely different approaches to the trade deadline; the Dodgers adding talent and the A’s providing talent to other teams. But with that behind the teams, they’ll take their business to the field.

The A’s will send lefty Hogan Harris, who comes into the game with a 2-5 record with a 6.07 ERA in five starts this season, to start the game against righty Tony Gonsolin who is 5-4 with a 4.25 ERA in sixteen 2023 starts.

Gonsolin will face the following A’s lineup tonight:

Harris will face this dangerous Dodgers lineup:

The first pitch is 7:10 PM PDT.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...