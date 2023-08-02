Athletics look to get back in the win column against the Dodgers

With the trade deadline behind them, the focus returns to the field for the Oakland Athletics who will continue a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. The A’s hit three solo homers in the series opener Tuesday, but fell 7-3. Hogan Harris is the A’s scheduled starter for Wednesday. Los Angeles will go with right-hander Tony Gonsolin.

As has been the case for a while now, Mark Kotsay is subject to go with an opener at any time. Harris is listed to start, but followed Freddy Tarnok in his last appearance where he allowed two hits and two runs over 3 1/3 innings. Harris allowed 16 runs in 18 innings in July, but had a 4.00 FIP for the month.

Gonsolin comes into Wednesday having put up a career-worst season over his first 16 starts. He posted a 1.77 ERA over his first seven starts, albeit with a 4.59 FIP during that span. Regression has come hard for him as he has a 6.13 ERA over his last 47 innings since the start of June. He was tagged for seven hits and five runs over five innings in his last start against Toronto. Gonsolin has allowed at least four runs in six of his last seven starts.

Oakland finished with just six hits in Tuesday’s opener, but three of those left the ballpark. Zack Gelof accounted for two of those hits and one of the homers, his fourth of the season. Tony Kemp doubled in the loss and has hit safely in four of his last five games.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, August 2, 7:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2