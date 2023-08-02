Elephant Rumblings: Strong debut for Jacob Wilson in Lansing

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The trade deadline has passed and a couple of Athletics have moved on to playoff contenders. Sam Moll was expected by many to be dealt, and he is now in Cincinnati. Paul Blackburn was also seen as a top target, but he will continue suiting up in green and gold. Many of us here at AN longed to see Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson jettisoned, and the latter half that wish was granted.

The A’s got a pair of pitching prospects in return for Moll and Peterson: Chad Patrick and Joe Boyle, who will continue their professional development in Double-A ball with the Midland Rockhounds.

Meanwhile, the A’s top draft pick made his High-A debut with the Lansing Lugnuts yesterday. Jacob Wilson got on base three times, scored twice, and is batting 1.000 in his pro career so far.

Jacob Wilson's first day as a Lugnut is done, and a fine first impression it was:

1st PA - double, run scored

2nd PA - HBP

3rd PA - walk, run scored



T.J. Schofield-Sam pinch-hits for him. — Jesse Goldberg-Strassler (@jgoldstrass) August 2, 2023

The A’s took Wilson as the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, and some were underwhelmed with the choice. The six-foot-three shortstop was ranked 10th in the MLB Draft Prospect Rankings ahead of the draft. Wilson is known for elite bat-to-ball skills, but detractors have argued that Wilson’s wiry 190 pound frame won’t generate enough power to earn his keep in the majors.

As if to rebut the doubters, Wilson lined his first hit to the left field corner for extra bases.

First High-A hit ✅



Jacob Wilson, @Athletics' 2023 first-round pick (6th overall), lines a double in his non-complex debut with the @LansingLugnuts: pic.twitter.com/178Aamhstf — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 2, 2023

Obviously, you can’t get a much smaller sample than a single at-bat. It will take a lot of work—and strength training—to get Wilson where he needs to be to succeed in the big leagues. But he’s off to a good start with the organization and will be fun to follow going forward. Good luck, Jacob!

Roster moves.

Jace Peterson to AZ for RHP Chad Patrick, Sam Moll to CIN for RHP Joe Boyle, Patrick & Boyle to MID, LHP Kirby Snead & IF Tyler Wade to A’s, RHP Joey Estes to LV, OF Brayan Buelvas to MID, C Manny Pina DFA’d, SS Jacob Wilson to LAN, IF Myles Naylor to STK…https://t.co/joKXkyU300 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 1, 2023

Jackson update.

A’s announce RHP Zach Jackson underwent an appendectomy yesterday in Oakland. He is recovering and doing well. No timeline for a return at this time. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 1, 2023

Looks ready to me.

Darell Hernaiz just absolutely demolished that ball at 461ft pic.twitter.com/QXWnRoELXy — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) August 2, 2023

More chants in LA.

"Sell The Team" Chants Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/PggCQbnLuP — Mad Choriyama (@MadChoriyama) August 2, 2023

Estes moving up.

.@JoeyEstes21 is headed out west to Vegas! Congratulations Joey pic.twitter.com/eguF4Jr8er — Midland RockHounds (@RockHounds) August 1, 2023

Happy Birthday AD, you’re still an Athletic!