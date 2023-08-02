 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Strong debut for Jacob Wilson in Lansing

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The trade deadline has passed and a couple of Athletics have moved on to playoff contenders. Sam Moll was expected by many to be dealt, and he is now in Cincinnati. Paul Blackburn was also seen as a top target, but he will continue suiting up in green and gold. Many of us here at AN longed to see Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson jettisoned, and the latter half that wish was granted.

The A’s got a pair of pitching prospects in return for Moll and Peterson: Chad Patrick and Joe Boyle, who will continue their professional development in Double-A ball with the Midland Rockhounds.

Meanwhile, the A’s top draft pick made his High-A debut with the Lansing Lugnuts yesterday. Jacob Wilson got on base three times, scored twice, and is batting 1.000 in his pro career so far.

The A’s took Wilson as the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, and some were underwhelmed with the choice. The six-foot-three shortstop was ranked 10th in the MLB Draft Prospect Rankings ahead of the draft. Wilson is known for elite bat-to-ball skills, but detractors have argued that Wilson’s wiry 190 pound frame won’t generate enough power to earn his keep in the majors.

As if to rebut the doubters, Wilson lined his first hit to the left field corner for extra bases.

Obviously, you can’t get a much smaller sample than a single at-bat. It will take a lot of work—and strength training—to get Wilson where he needs to be to succeed in the big leagues. But he’s off to a good start with the organization and will be fun to follow going forward. Good luck, Jacob!

