A’s vs. Orioles game thread

We are just about an hour away from game time, folks. A tough loss last night doesn’t matter anymore. It’s time to give these Orioles some trouble as they fight for their division title.

Here is the lineup that will be backing up starter Ken Waldichuk:

Obi-Wan KENobi on Star Wars Night! pic.twitter.com/JNMepdVi6V — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 19, 2023

They’ll be facing a familiar face in Cole Irvin, and here is the Baltimore batting order they’ll be trotting out there tonight;

Let’s go A’s! Get a win on Star Wars Night!