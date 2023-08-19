Elephant Rumblings: Zack Gelof, Lawrence Butler showing they belong

The Oakland Athletics are just 9-21 since the All-Star Break, but the team has become much more interesting to watch thanks to the call ups of Zack Gelof, Tyler Soderstrom and Lawrence Butler. Gelof was 1-for-4 in Friday’s loss to the Orioles, but has hit safely in seven of his last eight games. He has two four-hit performances in that group and is hitting .362/.422/.741 through 15 games in August.

Butler recorded the first multi-hit game of his career Friday and is 7-for-25 with two doubles and a homer over his first seven games. Things have been tougher for Soderstrom, but he has hit safely in five of his last six games as well.

Could we see any more young players between now and the end of the season? Infielder Darrel Hernaiz is certainly making a case hitting .345/.410/.521 with a 126 wRC+ in 31 games since his promotion to Triple A.

The A’s at some point could get a pair of young players back from injury. Both Ryan Noda and Mason Miller are currently on rehab assignments. Miller joined Oakland’s rotation early in the season, but was shut down with an elbow injury. He tossed two hitless innings for Stockton earlier this week. It will be interesting to see how the Athletics elect to handle him.

Noda has spent most of the season as the team’s primary first baseman before suffering a fractured jaw. Noda was hitting just .229, but had a .375 on-base percentage to go along with 11 homers and a 131 wRC+. Noda has made three rehab starts with Las Vegas and true to form is 2-for-7 at the plate with seven walks. He could be back in the lineup soon.

Ryan Noda was 0-for-2 with four walks and three runs scored Friday for Las Vegas

Mark Kotsay on Luis Medina who left Friday's game early because of a blister

