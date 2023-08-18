A’s vs. Orioles game thread

The Oakland Athletics are returning home today, giving Lawrence Butler his Coliseum debut. In his first Oakland game, he’ll be batting leadoff for the A’s in their series opener against the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles. Francisco Perez will be opening for Luis Medina.
Jerry Garcia Night pic.twitter.com/fggU2KAw2q— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 18, 2023
Meanwhile, veteran Kyle Gibson will be starting for the O’s as they try to hold their two-game lead over the Rays in the AL East.
Wrapping up the week out West. pic.twitter.com/GDdYxsBSCA— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 18, 2023
