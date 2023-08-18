 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s vs. Orioles game thread

By JToster
/ new
Oakland Athletics v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics are returning home today, giving Lawrence Butler his Coliseum debut. In his first Oakland game, he’ll be batting leadoff for the A’s in their series opener against the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles. Francisco Perez will be opening for Luis Medina.

Meanwhile, veteran Kyle Gibson will be starting for the O’s as they try to hold their two-game lead over the Rays in the AL East.

