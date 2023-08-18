Luis Medina to follow Francisco Perez Friday against Baltimore

The Oakland Athletics return to the Coliseum Friday night where they will begin a three-game series against the AL East leading Baltimore Orioles. The A’s snapped a five-game losing streak Wednesday with an 8-0 win in St. Louis. They will go with an opener again Friday with Francisco Perez starting while Luis Medina is expected to see the bulk of the innings. The Orioles will go with right-hander Kyle Gibson.

Perez has made just two appearances for the Athletics this season allowing three hits and one run over two innings. Medina will follow for the first time since early July. He has struggled recently failing to get past the fourth inning in each of his last two starts. Medina allowed just one run, but exited after four innings in his last start against the Nationals.

The Orioles come into the series with a. 74-47 record. They currently hold a 2.0 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. Baltimore has lost two-straight games and are 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Gibson will make his 26th start of the season for the Orioles in Friday’s opener. He comes in with a 4.89 ERA and a 3.97 FIP in 145 1/3 innings. He will be looking to bounce back after his worst start of the season where he allowed 12 hits and nine runs in 5 1⁄ 3 innings against the Mariners.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, August 18, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2