Elephant Rumblings: A’s coming home for much-needed home stand

Happy Thursday, AN!

The A’s finally ended a tough road trip yesterday and they ended it with a win. That ride home back to the Bay Area definitely feels a lot better after sneaking in a W right at the end of the trip.

Now they head home for an off day tomorrow before an interesting home stand. They’ll be facing two teams on the opposite ends of the win-loss spectrum. First they’ll welcome the first-place Baltimore Orioles to town for a quick 3-game set. There’s little knowledge about the rotation order heading into the home stand but the recent recall of Opening Day starter Kyle Muller portends to him getting the ball in one of these games. It’s going to be a tough series as the Orioles’ young stud prospects have finally made the majors and are establishing themselves as regulars. Baltimore should be a force for years to come, so get used to seeing guys like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jordan Westburg whenever the club sees these birds.

After that, though, things ease up for the A’s. They’ll take on the Kansas City Royals in another 3-game set to finish off the home stand. Unlike the Orioles (but like the A’s), it has been a grueling season for the club as they’re the second-worst team in all of baseball behind, you guessed it, the Athletics. And there’s some distance between Oakland’s win-loss record and Kansas City’s. Right now this second even a series sweep wouldn’t get the clubs even. If the A’s want to avoid another 100-loss season (or even worse, a worst-record ever season), they need to pick up some wins this home stand, particularly against these struggling Royals. Maybe the imminent return of first baseman Ryan Noda gives the club a spark?

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Not going to be a problem, Mr. Kemp:

.@tonykemp said he wants to be remembered as a player who laid it out there on the field: pic.twitter.com/55dKrvGw1w — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) August 17, 2023

The A’s are going to see an old friend very soon:

Cole Irvin returns to the Coliseum mound on Saturday. https://t.co/vPBYPsUlam — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 16, 2023

Gelof in rare air after a scorching start to his career:

After another great night at the dish, Zack Gelof becomes the first player in @Athletics history to have 20 extra-base hits and 20 runs scored through his first 28 career games played. pic.twitter.com/9Jpv79wvEJ — MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2023

What. Are. The. Chances?

How did this ball not get out?!



This might be the coolest inside-the-park home run you’ll ever see. pic.twitter.com/ZlJf27VbrD — MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2023

And hopefully more beer showers in the future for the A’s: