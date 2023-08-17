 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: A’s coming home for much-needed home stand

MLB news & roundup

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Thursday, AN!

Now they head home for an off day tomorrow before an interesting home stand. They’ll be facing two teams on the opposite ends of the win-loss spectrum. First they’ll welcome the first-place Baltimore Orioles to town for a quick 3-game set. There’s little knowledge about the rotation order heading into the home stand but the recent recall of Opening Day starter Kyle Muller portends to him getting the ball in one of these games. It’s going to be a tough series as the Orioles’ young stud prospects have finally made the majors and are establishing themselves as regulars. Baltimore should be a force for years to come, so get used to seeing guys like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jordan Westburg whenever the club sees these birds.

After that, though, things ease up for the A’s. They’ll take on the Kansas City Royals in another 3-game set to finish off the home stand. Unlike the Orioles (but like the A’s), it has been a grueling season for the club as they’re the second-worst team in all of baseball behind, you guessed it, the Athletics. And there’s some distance between Oakland’s win-loss record and Kansas City’s. Right now this second even a series sweep wouldn’t get the clubs even. If the A’s want to avoid another 100-loss season (or even worse, a worst-record ever season), they need to pick up some wins this home stand, particularly against these struggling Royals. Maybe the imminent return of first baseman Ryan Noda gives the club a spark?

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Not going to be a problem, Mr. Kemp:

The A’s are going to see an old friend very soon:

Gelof in rare air after a scorching start to his career:

What. Are. The. Chances?

And hopefully more beer showers in the future for the A’s:

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...