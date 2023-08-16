Athletics recall Kyle Muller, option Spenser Watkins to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics announced Wednesday that they have recalled left-hander Kyle Muller from Triple A Las Vegas. Spenser Watkins was optioned back to Triple A to open up a spot on the active roster.

Muller was the A’s Opening Day starter and pitched well initially before the wheels came off and he ended back up in Triple A by the end of May. He made a spot start for Oakland on July 1 where he allowed three runs over five innings against the White Sox, but then returned back to Las Vegas. He’s appeared in 11 games at the major league level this season while posting a 7.79 ERA and a 6.08 FIP in 52 innings. Billed as a power arm, Muller had just a 14.6% strikeout rate over his 11 starts.

His time in Triple A hasn’t gone much better either. In 13 starts for Las Vegas, Muller has a 7.26 ERA and a 6.91 FIP in 62 innings. He allowed 11 hits and seven runs, including three homers, in his last start for the Aviators on August 12.

Watkins was called up to replace Freddy Tarnok who is on the injured list with a strained calf. He started Tuesday’s game in place of Tarnok and allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings.