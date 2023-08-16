Athletics vs. Cardinals Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics look to avoid a series sweep in St. Louis Wednesday and end a dismal road trip on a positive note. Paul Blackburn will be on the mound for the A’s while the Cardinals will go with left-hander Matthew Liberatore.

The Oakland offense is lead by starting second baseman Zack Gelof who will bat second in the lineup and continue his impressive start since being called up from Las Vegas. Carlos Perez will DH and bat third, while Brent Rooker starts in left field and will hit cleanup. Lawrence Butler is out of the lineup with the left-hander on the mound.

How we're lining up behind Pauly B pic.twitter.com/JK389NXN3D — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 16, 2023

The Cardinals top of the lineup is stacked with Lars Nootbaar batting leadoff and starting in center field. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt will bat second and perennial All-Star Nolan Arenado will start at third base and bat third. Nolan Gorman is out of the lineup for the second-straight day due to a back injury.

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2