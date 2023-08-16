Elephant Rumblings: Lawrence Butler hits first MLB home run

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Welp, the A’s are on another frustrating skid. They’ve dropped their last five in a row, and will need to best the Cardinals today with Paul Blackburn on the mound to avoid a winless road trip.

What hasn’t been frustrating, though, has been watching top prospects Zack Gelof and Lawrence Butler excel in their nascent MLB careers. Gelof is off to a historically good start with the A’s, and Butler is picking up steam in a hurry. Last night, Law hit his very first home run for the A’s off Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson.

This wasn’t a garden variety dinger that snuck over the wall. It was a no-doubter.

437 feet and 111 exit velo. Big man homer — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 16, 2023

Recall that Butler’s first hit on Friday jumped off the bat at 109.2 mph and ricocheted off the wall for a double—so half of his hits so far have been positively smoked. He’s still only slashing .211/.211/.474 after 19 plate appearances, but consider that Butler’s BABIP is just .200 so far and his K rate is just 15.8%. That leaves a lot of room for optimism. Anyone who’s paying attention should already be seeing Butler as a threat at the plate.

Law told reporters that hitting his first big league home run felt “surreal,” and that he managed to get the ball back in trade from the fan who caught it.

"It was a surreal feeling."



Lawrence Butler reacts to his first MLB homer, and says he traded a couple signed baseballs to the kid who caught the ball pic.twitter.com/wK0dGsu1ph — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 16, 2023

Law is looking long-armed on defense, too. On Monday, he robbed Lars Nootbar of a hit and threw out Willson Contreras for his first outfield assist on the same play.

Tryna make my pitchers job easier ‍♂️ https://t.co/ILFe0BqdZZ — Law (@itslaw1) August 15, 2023

That’s a lot of pretty spectacular stuff for a rookie’s first five games in the bigs. Welcome to Oakland, Lawrence Butler! Getting to see talent like his makes all the A’s losing a bit more...tolerable.

Save the A’s fundraiser today.

If you want to keep the Oakland A's in town, come join us at #FLUID510 in Oakland on Wed, Aug 16 from 5:30-7 PM. Come hear what the @NSEAOnline is doing to stop the billionaire giveaway from happening.



PLEASE SHARE. Scan the QR code if you want to donate. pic.twitter.com/5X6VjU8fyl — Michael Colbruno ☮️ (@MikeOpera) August 15, 2023

Roster moves:

A'S MOVES: OF JJ Bleday & RHP Angel Felipe to IL, C Carlos Perez off IL, RHP Tayler Scott to A’s, 1B Ryan Noda to LV on rehab, C Kyle McCann off LV IL, RHP Shohei Tomioka to LV, LHP Brady Basso to MID, LHP James Gonzalez to LAN, C Hansen Lopez to ACL A’s…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 15, 2023

Noda getting close.

Ryan Noda is batting leadoff tonight for Triple-A Las Vegas as the DH. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 16, 2023

Not looking so great for Bleday.

Amen, Melissa.

Few players in the game with more professionalism than @tonykemp. He plays hard every day no matter what’s going on around him and exudes joy. In the clubhouse, he’s always ready and willing to answer tough questions — even those a player shouldn’t have to address. https://t.co/5ack1APBIf — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) August 16, 2023

Prospects mashing in Lansing.

The Daniel Susac game.



Daniel Susac: 2-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Jacob Wilson: 2-3, R, 2 RBI, 2B, HBP

Junior Perez: 2-5, R, 2B, 3 SB

Clark Elliott: 2-3, 2 R, 2B, BB



See you tomorrow night! #GoNuts pic.twitter.com/7ux7O8ldyx — Lansing Lugnuts (@LansingLugnuts) August 16, 2023

A new face at NBC Sports!

Yeah, not the greatest call.