Athletics vs Cardinals Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics continue their road trip in St Louis with the second game of this interleague series against the Cardinals tonight. The A’s dropped the first game yesterday but hope to rebound against a Cardinals team that surprised baseball by being sellers at the trade deadline and have underwhelmed their fans this year with a 53-66 record, landing them in last place in the National League Central Division.

Thirty-year-old righty Spencer Watkins will be making his first start for the A’s after being picked up from Houston on waivers August 8. His career record is 7-13 with a 5.85 ERA in thirty starts over 39 career appearances. He will face righty Dakota Hudson who is 3-0 in 9 appearances this year with a 4.31 ERA.

Hudson will face the following line-up lead by rookie sensation Zack Gelof who will bat second in Mark Kotsay’s lineup: XX

While the Cardinals may have traded some key pieces away at the deadline, the lineup still looks daunting with Goldschmidt and Arenado batting two and three against Watkins:

The first pitch from Busch Stadium is 4:45 PM PST.