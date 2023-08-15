 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Athletics vs Cardinals Game Thread

A’s look to snap 4-game losing streak in St. Louis

By FGPolito
/ new
San Francisco Giants v Oakland Athletics
Tony Kemp is back in the leadoff slot tonight against the Cardinals after being reinstated from the paternity list after the birth of his child.
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics continue their road trip in St Louis with the second game of this interleague series against the Cardinals tonight. The A’s dropped the first game yesterday but hope to rebound against a Cardinals team that surprised baseball by being sellers at the trade deadline and have underwhelmed their fans this year with a 53-66 record, landing them in last place in the National League Central Division.

Thirty-year-old righty Spencer Watkins will be making his first start for the A’s after being picked up from Houston on waivers August 8. His career record is 7-13 with a 5.85 ERA in thirty starts over 39 career appearances. He will face righty Dakota Hudson who is 3-0 in 9 appearances this year with a 4.31 ERA.

Hudson will face the following line-up lead by rookie sensation Zack Gelof who will bat second in Mark Kotsay’s lineup: XX

While the Cardinals may have traded some key pieces away at the deadline, the lineup still looks daunting with Goldschmidt and Arenado batting two and three against Watkins:

The first pitch from Busch Stadium is 4:45 PM PST.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...