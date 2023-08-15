Athletics place JJ Bleday, Angel Felipe on injured list

The Oakland Athletics announced a several roster moves ahead of Tueaday’s matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. The A’s placed outfielder JJ Bleday on the 10-day injured list with a sprained knee. They also placed pitcher Angel Felipe on the 15-day IL with a sprained elbow. Catcher Carlos Perez was reinstated from the injured list while right-hander Tayler Scott will take Felipe’s spot in the bullpen.

The A’s have reinstated C Carlos Pérez from the IL and recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Las Vegas. OF JJ Bleday has been placed the IL with a left knee sprain, and RHP Angel Felipe has been placed on the IL with a right elbow sprain. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) August 15, 2023

Bleday appeared to have tweaked his knee on a sliding attempt in the outfield Sunday in Washington. He was out of the lineup for Monday’s game. He has appeared in 77 games and his hitting .203/.313/.373 with 10 home runs and a 98 wRC+ in 284 plate appearances.

Felipe retired just one hitter while allowing three walks and three runs in Monday’s loss to the Cardinals. He came into that game pitching pretty well out of the bullpen with a 2.45 ERA and a 3.07 FIP, but will now miss a yet to be determined amount of time.

Perez has been out since July 1 with a fractured thumb. He appeared in 49 games before the injury and was hitting .232/.293/.384 with five homers and a 90 wRC+. With Perez back, Oakland will go with three catchers for at least the time being although Tyler Soderstrom has also seen action at first base.

Scott has appeared in six games with the A’s and has allowed eight hits, three runs and has struck out five in 5 1/3 innings.