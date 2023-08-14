Athletics vs. Cardinals game thread

The Oakland Athletics will continue their road trip Monday night in St. Louis where they will begin a three-game series against the Cardinals. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while St. Louis will go with right-hander Miles Mikolas.

Esteury Ruiz returns to the top of the A’s lineup after a two-game absence and will play left field. Zack Gelof, fresh off of a four-hit game, will bat second. Lawrence Butler starts in center for the third straight game and will hit eighth.

Sears gets the ball in St. Louis ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/7EA57Mns8J — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 14, 2023

For the Cardinals, Tommy Edman will leadoff and play shortstop. Luken Baker will serve as the DH and bat eighth while rookie Jordan Walker will play right field and hit ninth.