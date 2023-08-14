Athletics reinstate Tony Kemp, recall Spencer Watkins

The Oakland Athletics announced a series of roster moves ahead of Monday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tony Kemp was reinstated from the paternity list while the team also recalled right-hander Spenser Watkins from Triple A. To make room on the active roster, Freddy Tarnok was placed on the 15-day injured list with a calf strain and outfielder Cody Thomas was optioned back to Las Vegas.

Kemp missed the start of the road trip to be with his wife as she gave birth to their second child. Kemp has appeared in 93 games and is hitting .211/.299/.303 with a 76 wRC+ in 330 plate appearances.

Watkins was claimed off waivers from the Astros on August 8. He’s spent the whole season at Triple A for Baltimore and Houston, logging a combined 46 1/3 innings.

Tarnok hits the injured list for the second time this season, this time with a calf strain. He appeared in five games and made one start for the A’s while posting a 4.91 ERA and a 7.15 FIP in 14 2/3 innings.

Thomas appeared in 19 games where he hit .238/.304/.381 with one homer. Him going down means that Lawrence Butler is staying after Butler was added to the active roster to replace Kemp.