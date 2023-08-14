Elephant Rumblings: Lawrence Butler doubles twice in debut series

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!
True to his numbers, A’s top outfielder prospect Lawrence Butler dropped a double deuce in his first MLB series this weekend against the Nationals.
Overall, Law’s line of .167/.167/.333 for the series wasn’t overwhelmingly impressive, but the 23-year-old sixth round pick showed some promising pop and got those first big league hits on the board, an essential rite of passage that should boost Butler’s confidence at the plate.
Butler went 0-for-4 in his first game in green and gold on Friday, but got his first knock in the books on Saturday: a scorching, 109.2 mph off-the-wall double bagger.
LAWRENCE BUTLER SMOKES A 109.2 MPH DOUBLE OFF THE WALL FOR HIS FIRST MAJOR LEAGUE HIT! #Athletics #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/aY0Rl0mzoD— Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) August 13, 2023
Law doubled for a second time in the series in yesterday’s loss. It was a much softer shot into left field this time, but Butler committed early and got into second easily after Stone Garrett misplayed the ball in his haste to get a throw off. He showed similar hustle on Friday when he reached on a would-be double play that was mishandled by Dominic Smith.
Butler also flashed defensive promise in the series, most notably on a strong throw to third in an attempt to throw out Ildemaro Vargas that may have succeeded on a better bounce.
He may not have had a big game, but it was apparent over the weekend why Lawrence Butler is in the top five on all of our favorite prospect lists. Hopefully we’ll be seeing plenty more of him through the rest of this season.
Best of X:
Youngest team in MLB.
The A's youth movement is coming on strong pic.twitter.com/LLo5g9FyHL— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 13, 2023
Estes leads MiLB K leaders.
A's Minor League Strikeout Leaders— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 13, 2023
RHP Joey Estes (LV-MID): 110
LHP James Gonzalez (STK): 108
RHP Jack Cushing (MID-LV): 97
RHP Blake Beers (MID-LAN): 91
LHP Garrett Irvin (STK): 87
A gaggle of giddy Gelofs.
The Gelof fam was loving Zack's home run pic.twitter.com/uzS3c05l8q— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 13, 2023
The A’s closer does not lack a funny bone.
Awesome that Trevor May enters the field from the bullpen courtesy of this old school cart pic.twitter.com/3lkWdqR3jt— Vince Cotroneo (@CotroneoVince) August 13, 2023
HBD young Jordan!
Jordan Diaz Jordan Year— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 13, 2023
Happy Birthday, Jordan! pic.twitter.com/SkQ6zVzP3d
Lordy, lordy. Look who’s forty.
Happy birthday, Dallas— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 13, 2023
Hope your birthday is perfect pic.twitter.com/ONZuo9Osq9
